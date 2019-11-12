The global crowdfunding market is expected to post a decelerating CAGR of over 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The use of social media as a source of free of cost promotion will be one of the major drivers for the global crowdfunding market. Pre-selling and marketing a product has become more convenient with the help of social media platforms. Thus, an active crowdfunding campaign can go further than just acquiring the required funds. Social media campaigns are inexpensive and can rapidly access multiple channels. Thus, the use of social media as a free of cost promotion source will fuel the growth of the crowdfunding market size during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Crowdfunding Market: Crowdfunding Campaigns as Avenues for Crowdsourcing

The use of crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing will be one of the critical trends in the global crowdfunding market. Customers are able to put forward their expectations in front of entrepreneurs through crowdfunding campaigns. This helps them to enhance product value proposition and measure product success before the actual launch. Thus, the use of crowdfunding campaigns has become a popular avenue for crowdsourcing.

"Apart from the rising use of crowdfunding campaigns, the increasing use of blockchain technology and the emergence of niche crowdfunding platforms are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Crowdfunding Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global crowdfunding market by business model (P2P lending, equity investment, reward, hybrid, and others) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market share in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period. However, the APAC region will witness the highest crowdfunding market growth during the forecast period.

