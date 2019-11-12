Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
12.11.2019 | 13:19
(77 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

PR Newswire

London, November 12

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

12 November 2019

Block Listing Application

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has made an application to the Financial Conduct Authority for a block listing, for general business purposes, of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of 25 pence each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading on its main market.

Shares issued under the block listing will be used to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market and to manage the premium at which the Shares trade. The net proceeds from any issuance under the block listing will be invested in accordance with the Company's investment policy. The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 13 November 2019.

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP
Victoria Hale		020 3170 8732
Winterflood Securities Limited
Neil Morgan
Chris Mills		020 3100 0000

© 2019 PR Newswire