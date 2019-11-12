Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903978 ISIN: US7739031091 Ticker-Symbol: RWL 
Tradegate
11.11.19
17:38 Uhr
162,50 Euro
+1,16
+0,72 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
177,76
189,00
14:20
177,38
179,34
14:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC162,50+0,72 %