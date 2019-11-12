

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $8.1 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $345.9 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $235.9 million or $2.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.73 billion



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $235.9 Mln. vs. $260.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.01 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.92 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



