Infusion 51A, LP: INFUSION 51a: ESG Impact Investment Fund Focused On Cancer Expanse Capital Raise

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Infusion 51a, an impact investment fund, focusing on bio-pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies, announced today, the capital raise will be extended to up to $20 million in new capital contributions by accredited investors, family offices and institutions. Jeff Stephens, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, stated, "Overall we are pleased with our initial launch and with the progress of our portfolio companies. The additional capital will anchor our current positions in addition to supporting the strategic acquisition of new enterprises to augment our impact in the field".

Sean Phillips, Director of Investor Relations, recently opened Infusion's Dallas based office. "Assembling our capital expansion group is paramount to the impact our Fund will have and is implicit to the strategy of our Fund. It is necessary to increase our capital, and equally as important to help our portfolio companies capitalize on sound terms. Many companies fail due to an inability to attract quality capital. That is my role and purpose here," Mr. Phillips stated. When asked why someone should invest with Infusion, Mr. Phillips stated, "We treat our investors like family. We are all aiming to impact the world. We all have a common interest and it is my job to move the Fund forward, while protecting the interest of our investors".

Infusion's current portfolio includes a company developing therapies for rare, difficult to treat cancers, and a precision-based technology, developed at the National Institute of Health, which helps identify which therapeutic drug will be effective in a cancer patient.

Upcoming plans are to start a registration clinical trial and to commercialize the precision-based asset, validated in breast cancer and utilized by multiple biotech companies. These efforts are being led by experienced teams with over 40 drug approvals through the FDA and who have garnered multi-billion dollars in revenue and market-caps.

If you would like more information on Infusion 51a, please visit our website: https://infusion51a.com

DISCLAIMER:

International Infusion Holdings, LLC, International Infusion Advisors, LLC, and Infusion 51a, LP is in no way shape or form a United States Securities Dealer, Broker or a U.S. Investment adviser. Infusion are co-investors and an Intermediary of which Infusion makes no warranties or representation to the Buyer, Seller or any Transaction. All parties are responsible for their own due diligence which is to be completed to their own satisfaction.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy interests in Infusion 51a, LP, which may only be made at the time a qualified subscriber receives the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) describing the offering. Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Certain information contained herein may contain forward looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "may," "will", "should," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan" or" believe" or similar terms. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. An investment in Infusion 51a, LP is speculative, illiquid and involves a high degree of risk, and there can be no assurance that Infusion 51a, LP will achieve its investment objectives. Investors may lose part or all of the invested principal and should expect long hold periods. In fact, the practices of short-selling, leverage and limited diversification, can, in certain circumstances, maximize the adverse effects to which Infusion 51a, LP investment portfolio may be subject. Other risks include industry concentration, high volatility of certain financial instruments that the partnership may invest in, reliance on the general partner and no authority by limited partners, dependence on key personnel, overall market, industry or economic conditions, which the General Partner cannot predict or control, will have a material effect on performance. Before deciding to invest in the offering, prospective investors should read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) and pay particular attention to the risk factors contained in the PPM. Prospective investors should make their own investigation and evaluation of the information contained in this advertisement. Each prospective investor should consult their own attorney, business adviser and tax adviser as to legal, business, tax and related matters concerning the information contained herein. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

