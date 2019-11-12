1.5 million orders delivered in 2 hours, Dada-JD Daojia set fresh delivery and sales records on Singles Day

At 0:45 midnight, the first package of JD.com had been delivered by Dada in Chengdu, after ordering 10 mins before.

Dada's deliverymen distributed nearly 1.5 million packages within 2 hours on November 11.

The Singles Day sales in lower-tier cities increased by 5.7 times year-on-year, according to JD Daojia's platform.

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12,2019 / China's leading on-demand logistics and omni-channel ecommerce firm, Dada-JD Daojia announced on Tuesday that it has set several new delivery and sales records on Singles' Day, the world's largest online shopping event on November 11.

Dada, the local on-demand logistics platform of Dada-JD Daojia, helps JD.com and other e-commerce platforms to achieve better order fulfillment on Singles Day, continuing to spark with high popularity in last mile delivery sector. According to the statistics, Dada's deliverymen distributed nearly 1.5 million packages to consumers between 10am to 12pm of November 11.

During the Singles Day, the sales in lower-tier cities on JD Daojia, the O2O e-commerce platform of Dada-JD Daojia, increased by 5.7 times year-on-year. Consumers in lower-tier markets have released their accumulated purchasing power and enthusiasm, along with JD Daojia expanding to the small and medium-sized cities in China.

The first package of JD.com was delivered by Dada at 0:45 midnight

Mr. He, who lives in Chengdu, received his package of JD.com at 0:45 am of November 11, as other consumers might get to sleep. This was the first package of JD.com sent out on Singles Day, which only took 10 mins from ordering to receiving and was delivered by Dada. As Dada-JD Daojia's logistics platform, Dada provides the speedy grocery delivery service to consumers, not only in Beijing and Shanghai, but also in lower-tier cities in China.

As the largest shopping event in the world, Singles Day's orders for Dada are several times more than daily average. The peak delivery is expected to last from November 11th to 13th, while the total delivery distance of Dada's deliverymen is expected to exceed 300 million kilometers.

In order to guarantee the peak delivery, Dada has established the "11.11 Operation Center" and encouraged its deliverymen to actively participate in the order delivery since a few weeks ago. Besides, Dada also optimized the network operation system, promoting the visual monitoring and the dynamic management of deliverymen, which highly improved the efficiency and coverage of delivery process, while reducing the frequency of order mistakes. It is expected that the average delivery efficiency of Dada's deliverymen increased by approximately 36.4% on Singles Day.

On the eve of Singles Day, the cloud computing engineers of Dada developed a pressure test system for all scenes, called "Binary star". It is a clonal delivery platform in virtual space, which aims to find out the potential risks of the existing system in advance. In addition, Dada also launched a "Smart Logistics" system based on the billions of data and AI technology. The system provides intelligent designating and balancing supply with demand services, improving the efficiency of deliverymen by optimal route planning on complicated traffic conditions and the same category management of orders.

These leading logistics systems of Dada allowed packages backlogged in some city stations, to be quickly and efficiently delivered on Singles Day.

Daily necessities were the most popular categories in lower-tier cities

Singles Day, also known as "Guanggun Jie" in Chinese, has become by far and away the largest shopping event in the world. As Chinese e-commerce companies offer massive discounts over the 24-hour period, consumers celebrate their singlehood and participate in the online shopping carnival every year.

However, entering the second decade, Singles Day is not a traditional online shopping festival only for Alibaba and T-mall in China. With the "one-hour shopping" trend, more consumers prefer shopping via JD Daojia, Dada-JD Daojia's O2O e-commerce platform this year.

According to JD Daojia, Singles Day's sales of some lower-tier cities, such as Datong in Shanxi, Shaoguan in Guangdong, Yichang in Hubei, Nanchong in Sicuang and Guilin in Guangxi, increased by more than 6.5 times compared with the average sales in the third quarter. Milk, paper, vegetables, rice and fruits became the most popular categories in lower-tier cities. Both 10am and 16pm are the peak times for consumers to order via JD Daojia, which are usually 2 hours before meals.

Besides, cosmetics and fresh food are the TOP 2 categories growing fastest. The sales of household appliances, textile, health services, toys and imported goods increased by more than 2.5 times year-on-year. With these daily necessities becoming increasingly popular, the mainstream consumption pattern "one-hour shopping" trend has expanded rapidly in all regions, all categories and all customers.

On Singles Day, the sales of retailers and brand partners on JD Daojia's platform also achieved rapid growth. Walmart's sales were 1.7 times compared to sales of same period last year, becoming the largest retailer on JD Daojia's platform in sales. Yonghui was 3.5 times, Vanguard by 7 times, and 7 FRESH by 3.5 times. Meanwhile, JD Daojia together with Unilever, Pepsi, Mars Wrigley, Yili, Yihai Kerry and other famous brands, provided more than 7300 hottest items and over 250 new products in the shopping festival, including wines, snacks, oil, toiletries and other hot items. The Singles Day sales of a new product, the coffee Coca-Cola, increased by 9.2 times compared with the same period last month.

About Dada-JD Daojia

Dada-JD Daojia is China's leading on-demand logistics and omni-channel ecommerce platform. "Dada", the local on-demand logistics platform, covering most major cities across China. It serves over 1.2 million merchants and 70 million individual users, with 10 million peak daily orders. "JD Daojia", the O2O e-commerce platform, partners with over 100 thousand leading retail stores, providing one-hour delivery service of fresh fruits and vegetables, groceries, flowers, baked goods and pharmaceutical products to the homes of its users in more than 100 cities across China. JD Daojia has more than 74 million registered customers and 30 million monthly active users. Dada-JD Daojia was originally established in 2014, and has raised $1.3 billion from global leading investors including Sequoia, DST, JD, and Walmart, etc.

