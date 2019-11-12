Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra, will present at the following healthcare investor conferences in November:
- Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference
Lotte New York Palace Hotel
New York, N.Y.
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Presentation time: 4:45 p.m. (ET)
- Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference
London, U.K.
Thursday, November 21, 2019
Presentation time: 11:40 a.m. (ET)/4:40 p.m. (GMT)
Live audio webcasts of these presentations can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Aldeyra Therapeutics website at https://ir.aldeyra.com. Replays will be available following the live events and will be archived on the website for 90 days.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead investigational drug product candidates are first-in-class potential treatments in development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for retinal and systemic inflammatory diseases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005614/en/
Contacts:
Corporate Contact:
David McMullin
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Tel: 781-761-4904 ext. 218
dmcmullin@aldeyra.com
Investor Media Contact:
Scott Solomon
Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.
Tel: 617-542-5300
ALDX@investorrelations.com