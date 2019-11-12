Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra, will present at the following healthcare investor conferences in November:

Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

Lotte New York Palace Hotel

New York, N.Y.

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Presentation time : 4:45 p.m. (ET)





London, U.K.

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Presentation time: 11:40 a.m. (ET)/4:40 p.m. (GMT)

Live audio webcasts of these presentations can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Aldeyra Therapeutics website at https://ir.aldeyra.com. Replays will be available following the live events and will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to developing and commercializing next-generation medicines to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Aldeyra's lead investigational drug product candidates are first-in-class potential treatments in development for dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis, proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome. The company is also developing other product candidates for retinal and systemic inflammatory diseases.

Contacts:

Corporate Contact:

David McMullin

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Tel: 781-761-4904 ext. 218

dmcmullin@aldeyra.com

Investor Media Contact:

Scott Solomon

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

Tel: 617-542-5300

ALDX@investorrelations.com