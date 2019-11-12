SportsGrid Inc.: SportsGrid Network Launches on Streaming Service STIRR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / ?SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour network for the sports wagering audience will launch today on STIRR, Sinclair Broadcast Group's free, ad-supported streaming service offering access to more than 70 of the most popular local news and sports, entertainment and digital first channels. STIRR users will have access to SportsGrid's real-time convergence of live expert analysis with key statistics and gaming intelligence for sports enthusiasts.

The SportsGrid Network schedule offers 18 hours of live original programming daily, originating from a team of expert analysts streaming live from state-of-the-art television production facilities located in New York City adjacent to Madison Square Garden and at the Meadowlands inside the FanDuel Sportsbook. The network's coverage will include odds, matchups, injury reports, news and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, College sports, Tennis and Soccer.

SportsGrid Founder and President Louis M. Maione said, "With the start of the new NBA and NHL seasons, SportsGrid's launch on STIRR is ideal with their platform's focus on local markets, sports and events. The network's daily coverage and analysis of the local and regional professional and college teams, players and game match-ups will engage fans on gameday throughout the year."

"We are excited to add Sportsgrid to our rapidly growing line up of sports channels which now include Stadium, Tennis Channel's The T, STIRR Sports featuring high school sports and more," said Adam Ware, General Manager of STIRR. "Interest in Sports Wagering is on the rise and with Sportsgrid, STIRR now offers compelling programming for those fans."

About SportsGrid Inc.

SportsGrid is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming providing extensive sports gambling coverage of all the major sports. The network's 18 hours of live programming gives the fanatical sports wagering fan the news, scores, odds, rumors, match-ups and insightful expert commentary. The SportsGrid strategic partnership with Sportradar enables the network to integrate their real-time delivery of player and team news, data, statistics and betting intelligence into all the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports wagering audience with the unquestionable best of breed sports wagering programming and data.

About STIRR

STIRR is a free ad-supported streaming service featuring a mix of live local news, TV shows, movies, sports and lifestyle programming. Each week, STIRR delivers more than 2,400 hours of live, local news, in addition to more than 140 live, linear channels. STIRR also offers a robust video on-demand library, with more than 3,300 hours of content available to audiences. The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices or on the web at www.STIRR.com. Based in Santa Monica, CA STIRR is a first of its kind OTT service created owned and operating by Sinclair Broadcasting Group.

