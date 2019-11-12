ID Global Corporation Announces Management Team Changes

IDGC Focuses on Finalizing Integration of Previously Initiated Acquisition in the IoT and Smart City Space

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / ID Global Corporation (IDGC) (OTCMKTS:IDGC) (the "Company" or "IDGC"), a diversified holdings company, today announced the appointment of Jules Adrian Dalsey, formerly the company's president and member of its board of directors, as its new chairman and chief executive officer effective immediately.

Sebastien DuFort, the former chairman of the company, will continue to serve as a director of the company and interim CFO. Mr. Dalsey's and Mr. DuFort will focus on reconstituting the board and building out the management team, to pursue the company's vision and focus on Smart Cities.

"We are focused on bringing the company filings current with OTC Markets" said Mr. Dalsey He added, "Integrating operations of Noveda and Ploybrite Norge is a high priority for us to ensure seamless transition for current customers."

About ID Global Corp

ID GLOBAL CORP is a publicly traded (OTC: IDGC) diversified holdings company that has strategic investments and is focusing on acquisitions in the Smart City (IoT) 4.0 industry. Structured as partnership subsidiaries, IDGC enables the growth and development of the acquired businesses with the goal of maximizing their value prior to an exchange listed spinoff. IDGC is looking to consolidate and roll-up the highly fragmented new IoT applications and 4.0 industries which enable Smart City development. https://www.idgc.io

Disclosures: IDGC and its subsidiaries and direct coventurers, respectively and collectively seek safe-harbor in accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 for certain forward-looking statements made by any of them in this announcement, as the same is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. A forward-looking statement is defined as a statement that cannot sustain itself as merely a historical fact. A forward-looking statement predicts, projects, or uses future events as expectations or possibilities. These statements can often be misleading, as they can be mistaken for factual statements, while the issuers are, in fact, speculating. Title 15 Section 78u-5 of the United States Code defines a forward-looking statement as including overly optimistic views as to a company's future economic performance, such as revenues or income, plans for future operations, or use of a report written by an outside reviewer. Certain terms or phrases indicate the use by an issuer of forward-looking statements, such as any tense from present to future or similar inflection of words comparable to "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "predict", "may", "hope", "can", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "is designed to", "with the intent", "potential", the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology, may indicate forward-looking statements; however, the absence of these terms or phrases does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Contact:

Jules Adrian Dalsey

888-233-7448

ir@idgc.io

SOURCE: ID Global Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566044/ID-Global-Corporation-Announces-Management-Team-Changes