Air-Tro, Inc.: Air-Tro Heating and Air Conditioning's 50th Anniversary Sweepstakes Celebration Continues

As Part of the Company's Golden Anniversary Festivities, Southern California Residents Can Enter to Win a Legacy Heating Gas Fire Pit Table

MONROVIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Bob Helbing, President of Air-Tro, Inc. Heating and Air Conditioning, is pleased to announce a very significant company milestone: 50 years in business.

To learn more about the Los Angeles heating and air conditioning company and their year-long sweepstakes celebration, please check out https://www.airtro.com/special/50th-anniversary-sweepstakes-celebration.

As Helbing noted, such an important anniversary deserves much more than a one-time celebration. As a result, the full-service company, which provides furnace repair and more, launched the sweepstakes celebration in the spring, and has awarded one lucky person each season with a great prize.

Right now, Southern California residents can enter to win the final prize of the year: a Legacy Heating Gas Fire Pit Table that will help keep people warm and cozy throughout the winter months.

Anyone who resides in Southern California can enter the contest by simply filling out an entry form on the company's website. Winners will be chosen at random, and everyone is welcome to enter, regardless of whether or not they make a purchase with the Pasadena HVAC company. The sweepstakes will end at 11:59 p.m. PT on December 31, 2019.

The fact that Air-Tro, Inc. is celebrating their golden anniversary in such a generous way will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with the company over the years. Since Air-Tro, Inc. first opened 50 years ago, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for not only their outstanding and affordable work, but their devotion to their valued customers.

"Our team is committed to delivering top-notch service at the best value," a company spokesperson noted, adding that when home or business owners work with Air-Tro, Inc., they don't have to worry about no-shows or late service, hidden charges, or other inconveniences.

"We make sure you enjoy a smooth and pleasant experience from start to finish."

About Air-Tro, Inc.:

Air-Tro, Inc. Heating and Air Conditioning has been taking care of the San Gabriel Valley since 1969. The all-in-one full-service company provides factory trained technicians, state of the art diagnostics and equipment as well as the leading brands and parts for custom installs, repairs and maintenance. The award-winning company is widely known for their quality, speed and unparalleled customer support. For more information, please visit https://www.airtro.com.

