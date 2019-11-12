Invitation Presentation Q3 Result Jetpak

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) hereby invites to the presentation of the publication of the company's results for the third quarter of 2019. The presentation will be held in English by CEO Kenneth Marx and CFO Peter Hallman.

Date: November 14, 2019

Time: 09:00-09:45 (CET)

Contact persons:

Kenneth Marx, CEO, phone +46(0)73-368-54-00, e-mail kenneth.marx@jetpak.com

Peter Hallman, CFO, phone + 46(0)-73-368-52-10, e-mail peter.hallman@jetpak.se

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, e-mail info@fnca.se, phone +46-8-528-003-99

Dial-in numbers and participant code to the telco:

About Jetpak:

Jetpak is the simple and fastest option for prioritized door-to-door deliveries. We offer solutions for both spontaneous transport needs and customized logistics. Jetpak primarily operates in the "courier, express, and parcel" market (the so-called CEP market), and the company's operations are mainly divided into an Express Ad-hoc and Express Systemized segment. Jetpak is represented in more than 170 locations around the Nordic region and Europe. Jetpak has a unique and flexible customer offering based on the availability of approximately 4,000 departures daily and an extensive distribution network with approximately 700 courier vehicles. This is something that enables us to offer the market to deliver the fastest and most comprehensive same-day service. This can be further supplemented with a unique tailor-made next-day service for system-based transports. Your delivery is our priority. We are Jetpak - simple, fastest & most precise. Jetpak Top Holding AB has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier since December 5, 2018. The share is traded with the ISIN code SE0012012508 and under the short name JETPAK.

For more information, please visit: https://jetpakgroup.com

