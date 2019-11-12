Popular Baby Car Mirror by Lusso Gear On A Limited Time Sale

The Back Seat Car Mirror Helps Parents to Check on their Babies While Safely Driving Down the Road

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / The founders of Lusso Gear are pleased to announce that they have just launched a limited time sales event on their high quality baby car mirror.

To check out the back seat baby mirror and how it can help parents keep an eye on their precious passengers in the back seat, please visit https://www.lussogear.com/products/baby-mirror-for-car.

As a company spokesperson noted, the baby mirrors for cars come in three colors: black, tan and gray. This will allow parents or guardians to choose a mirror that best complements the interior of their vehicle. While supplies last, when placing an order for one of the baby car seat mirrors from Lusso Gear, shoppers just need to use coupon code THANKS942 during the checkout process to receive 15 percent off their order.

The founders of Lusso Gear understand that while using a rear facing baby seat in the backseat of a car is a smart and safe choice, it also means that parents cannot easily keep an eye on their babies while they are on the road.

To help solve this issue, Lusso Gear was proud to introduce the rear view mirror to their lineup of products. Now, thanks to the special sale, the founders hope that more parents than ever can easily have a clear view of their baby while he or she is riding in the back seat of the car.

Unlike some other car seat mirrors that can slip and slide around, the backseat mirror from Lusso Gear is designed to stay in place. The rear facing mirror's unique secure mount system will help it to stay put and also give parents a convex, wide angle view of their baby or toddler.

"For a toddler's parent, we know every minute counts. That's why we've designed our mirrors to be easy to install in less than a minute," the spokesperson noted, adding that the car mirrors are made from shatterproof acrylic and feature a protective frame.

To learn more about the other complementary car accessory products that Lusso Gear sells, please see this press release.

About Lusso Gear:

Lusso Gear was established in 2016 to focus on high quality car interior accessories that help busy parents, guardians and road warriors by making the hours they spend driving more enjoyable. Customers love their car organizers, seat protectors and automobile trash cans with new products being introduced all the time. For more information, please visit https://www.lussogear.com/.

Contact:

Alan Townsend

pr@lussogear.com

901-321-0824

SOURCE: Lusso Gear

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566219/Popular-Baby-Car-Mirror-by-Lusso-Gear-On-A-Limited-Time-Sale