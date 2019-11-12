

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's has launched its first new seasonal McFlurry flavor in seven years for the holiday season - the Snickerdoodle McFlurry.



The holiday treat combines McDonald's creamy vanilla soft serve with crumbles of sweet cinnamon. This is the first new seasonal McFlurry flavour since 2012.



The new McFlurry will first be available exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats from November 11 to 17, days before it is available in the restaurants. It will later be available at participating McDonald's locations throughout the holidays from late November.



'Our chefs mixed up multiple flavors to ensure we got the recipe just right, with the irresistible combination of Snickerdoodle cookies and our creamy vanilla soft serve. We're excited to give our customers early access to try the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry from the comfort of their home when they order McDelivery with Uber Eats,' said Linda VanGosen, McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation.



McDonald's recently brought back its iconic McRib sandwich for a limited time at more than 10,000 restaurants nationwide from October 7.



The barbecue sandwich was first launched in 1981, inspired by McDonald's first executive chef, and was last seen on menus in November 2018.



