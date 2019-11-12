Classical Music Streaming Will Be Free and Easier Than Ever

IDAGIO, the leading audio streaming service for classical music, is now available free of charge worldwide. IDAGIO Free users can immerse themselves in the entire world of classical music with a catalog of over 2 million tracks, which corresponds to 15 years of back-to-back listening. Users will also have access to personalized recommendations and exclusive recordings from orchestras such as the Vienna Philharmonic and conductors such as Sir Simon Rattle and Valery Gergiev.

To make classical music as accessible as possible, IDAGIO also offers free features that do not require any prior knowledge of the genre. Listeners can select a mood with the Mood Player and will then be played a selection of music to match their mindset. The service also features personal recommendations and playlists curated by artists and experts, such as pianist Lang Lang, and thoroughly curated playlists featuring essential works of the 100 most important composers. There are also composer and artist radios to explore that users can start playing using IDAGIO's smart search and filter functions.

"Our world is becoming faster, more hectic and more competitive every day. It gets increasingly difficult for people to cope with the fast pace of day-to-day-life. Classical music is timeless, global and grounded: it enables us to pause," says IDAGIO CEO and Founder Till Janczukowicz, "A central part of our mission is to bring its beauty and calming power to people everywhere regardless of age, origin or income. With IDAGIO Free, we see this as a decisive step in the democratization of classical music."

IDAGIO is available both on the web (www.idagio.com) and as a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. IDAGIO also offers a free app for Apple Watch users. IDAGIO Free listeners can play their favorite classical music through speakers and external devices via Airplay and Bluetooth.

With IDAGIO Premium and IDAGIO Premium+, users can listen in lossless audio quality (FLAC), store music offline and listen to IDAGIO via systems like Chromecast, Bluesound, Sonos and Burmester. IDAGIO Premium costs $9.99 and IDAGIO Premium+ costs $12.99 per month.

The global classical music market

Classical music is the fourth most popular music genre worldwide. According to a study conducted by MIDiA Research and commissioned by IDAGIO, 35 percent of all adults listen to classical music. In addition, streaming plays a key role in reaching new users.*

Most streaming services offer a broad catalogue of genres and music styles, but the focus is mostly on pop music. This makes it difficult for classical listeners to search for music and discover new things as there are only three search categories typically available: song, artist and album. IDAGIO has developed a platform that organizes and displays classical recordings in a user-friendly way and allows users to search by composer, work, conductor, orchestra, soloist and more.

About IDAGIO

IDAGIO is the leading streaming service for classical music with more than 1.6 million app downloads and subscribers in 190 countries. Crafted in Berlin by a world-class team of over 80 passionate experts in music, technology, business and design, IDAGIO offers a search tailor-made for classical music, expert curation, and an expansive catalogue of over 2 million licensed tracks. IDAGIO is available through the web app and for download via mobile app with three tiers offered to listeners: IDAGIO Free, IDAGIO Premium, and IDAGIO Premium+.

For more information, visit www.IDAGIO.com or download IDAGIO for your mobile device from the App Store or Google Play Store.

*This study was put together by MIDiA Research from an online consumer survey of 8,000 adult music consumers across eight markets: the USA, UK, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Mexico and South Korea. Additionally, MIDiA's 2018 market models were used to calculate market values and trends for the classical genre. This work was commissioned by IDAGIO, the leading streaming service for classical music with over 1.6 million app downloads globally and paying subscribers in over 190 countries worldwide.

** IDAGIO is available globally except China and Japan

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005647/en/

Contacts:

Nicole Pfeifer

idagio@sourcecodecomms.com