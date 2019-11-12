Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Notice

Post-stabilisation Announcement

12.11.2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

EFSF / ISINEU000A1G0EF7

Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated October, 10th 2019, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 127 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) (LBBW = Coordinating Stabilisation Manager) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Financial Stability Facility ("EFSF")

(P) Aa1 (stable)/ AA (stable) / AA (Moody's, S&P, Fitch) Guarantor (if any): Unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantors, on a several basis as specified in the Deeds of Guarantee Aggregate nominal amount: € 3.000.000.000 Description: 0% July 17 th 2023 EUR 3bn benchmark

Bearer Notes / Reg. S

Listing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange Stabilising Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, LBBW, NatWest Markets Offer price: 101.812%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.