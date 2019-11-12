Hybrid Media Services Switches to LeadsRx Attribution Services

LeadsRx delivers instant attribution data to improve marketing results

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Today, LeadsRx announced that Hybrid Media Services, a leader in the direct response digital audio industry, has switched to LeadsRx™ Multi-Touch Attribution to benefit from the instant marketing attribution results LeadsRx provides.

Hybrid Media Services switched to LeadsRx marketing attribution software and services to meet clients' high expectations to get direct results from their media buying and to increase the return on ad spend (ROAS). Now Hybrid Media Services clients have access to detailed data, and they get insights to ensure that every dollar is well spent on advertising across all media outlets, each station or network, capabilities its previous vendor lacked and was unable to deliver.

"Hybrid Media Services' mission and value to our clients is full transparency and accountability," says Kevin Mannix, President and Partner of Hybrid Media Services. "Our clients expect accurate and instant results in order to quickly optimize media buys in-flight for the best performance. When we were evaluating vendors, LeadsRx immediately stood out for the speed and accuracy of their results. Their software is truly instant. In addition, the LeadsRx price point allows us to include national buys as well as local media buys in attribution analysis."

LeadsRx Broadcast Attribution helps marketers at companies of all sizes deliver accessible, accurate and instant marketing attribution. As marketing attribution has evolved to be a critical tool to quantify the effect of advertising on revenue, more big brands, media companies and advertising agencies are realizing the high cost of misplaced advertising budgets when not guided by accurate and timely attribution services.

"LeadsRx helps us ensure our clients get the accountability and transparency they expect and to improve buying power with accurate insights and data," said Mannix. "Hybrid Media Services requires a marketing attribution provider that delivers accurate and timely results. Having struggled with a previous provider's time delays, broken links, incorrect Google Analytics connections, reporting and other issues, we made the decision to partner with LeadsRx."

"Hybrid Media Services understands that in order to be effective, attribution services must be instant and accurate," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx. "The LeadsRx approach is to provide a flexible system that produces stable data analytics and leads to wise, actionable insights. "

For more on LeadsRx Attribution software visit Leadsrx.com.

About Hybrid Media Services

Hybrid Media Services is proud to be a respected leader in the direct response industry. We are seasoned experts in every aspect of Satellite, Network and Terrestrial radio, as well as Podcasting and digital audio Streaming. Audio is all we do, and we do it right.

About LeadsRx

LeadsRx offers a cross-channel marketing attribution software platform that has been used by more than 20,000 businesses around the world. The company's attribution software provides marketers an unparalleled, unified view of campaign performance across advertising mediums throughout the entire customer journey. Marketers who use LeadsRx reduce customer acquisition costs to improve overall return on ad spend and bottom-line profit. Consumers benefit by seeing fewer, more-relevant advertising from brands. More information can be found on the company's website at LeadsRx.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/leadsrx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leadsrx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leadsrx/

For more information:

Jeff Fishburn

Fishburn PR for LeadsRx

+1 (503) 799-1988

jeff@fishburnpr.com

SOURCE: Hybrid Media Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566095/Hybrid-Media-Services-Switches-to-LeadsRx-Attribution-Services