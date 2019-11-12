Announcing the Launch of CAMonHar Polyensure Software

The New Software Sends Emails from Windows Desktop Computers for Marketing Purposes

EAST SETAUKET, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / The founders of CAMonHar Polyensure Software are pleased the announce the official launch of their new and innovative product. The self hosted software is designed to send emails from a Windows desktop for marketing purposes.

To learn more about CAMonHar Polyensure Software, please visit https://www.camhdk.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, to celebrate the launch of the new software, the founders are offering a special discounted introductory offer on the CAMonHar Polyensure Software. Between now and November 25, 2019, subscribers will receive the discounted introductory offer if they send an email with the code CAM10HAR.

For business owners who are looking for an AutoResponder email software program that will provide them with a white label email marketing solution, the CAMonHar Polyensure Software is an ideal choice.

The software offers a number of useful features, the spokesperson noted. These include being GDPR compliant, which means email IDs and passwords are encrypted, and the AutoResponder features means that bulk emails can be sent out at certain fixed intervals. In addition, there is no monthly fee, no credit card is required and people can start sending out their first emails as soon as 5 minutes after getting the software. The software will also send the emails with the user's own email address and not a generic one.

"The CAMonHar Polyensure Unlimited Email sender with Autoresponder (downloadable software) is linked with Google Analytics," the spokesperson noted, adding that the software is designed to optimize revenue and capture more customer segments.

"It features a one-time payment email autoresponder that has every necessary feature for running email campaigns, such as as email personalization, SMTP, unlimited email, etcetera."

Besides being devoted to offering a high quality software product, the company's team is committed to providing outstanding customer service. Customers will never have to worry about the software, as the company will do whatever they can to optimize the product. Those with questions about the software are welcome to communicate with the company's technical experts via email.

About CAMonHar Polyensure Software:

The CAMonHar Polyensure Software has only one motto and it is to support their customers beyond expectations. Being global is not an easy thing, but it is the way they do business that makes them vast and successful. They have a team of IT professionals who understand the business processes like the backs of their hands to ensure that the customers keep growing. For more information, please visit https://www.camhdk.com.

Contact:

Roger Singh

rogers@camhdk.com

+1 7189260458

SOURCE: CAMonHar Polyensure Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566220/Announcing-the-Launch-of-CAMonHar-Polyensure-Software