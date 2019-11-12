Circle has issued a trading update ahead of interim results (9 December 2019) detailing continuing leasing progress with existing and recently acquired regional office assets. Active asset management has driven annual accounting returns of more than 20% in each of the three full years since IPO in February 2016. With the outlook for regional offices remaining positive, and with material further asset management opportunities, management expresses confidence for the full year outlook.

