The 14th edition of the global competition will celebrate achievements of companies in workplace safety, sustainability and operations improvement

DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) has announced the call for entries for the 2020 DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards competition. Beginning November 7, industrial companies and organizations can submit their projects for consideration for these prestigious awards.

"Over the last decade, the DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards have become widely recognized among industrial companies as a benchmark for workplace safety, sustainability and operational excellence," said Davide Vassallo, Chief Executive Officer, DuPont Sustainable Solutions. "More importantly, they have helped to promote initiatives aimed at saving lives, improving operations and protecting the environment."

The initial registration phase runs until January 31, 2020. Full entries with a detailed summary of the project must be submitted by March 31, 2020. Entries for the 2020 DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards (DSSA) are solicited from organizations of any size who will find the competition registration form at https://www.consultdss.com/dssa-awards/.

The international jury of experts welcomes submissions from all over the world in the three official award categories: Safety Innovation, Sustainability and Operations Improvement. Projects will be judged on the results achieved, but also on criteria such as innovation, stakeholder engagement, management commitment and cultural transformation.

Jury president, Mieke Jacobs, author, strategic advisor and executive coach, says, "It is our experience that the real stories behind the awards are highly inspiring for other companies, both within the same industry and in totally different sectors. The underlying critical success factors that lead to impressive improvements are often industry agnostic and frequently highlight inspirational and visible leadership, genuine care for critical stakeholders like employees, customers, and communities, engagement of all levels of the organization, real bottom-up problem solving and yes, also blood, sweat and tears.

"We have seen that applying for the Awards whether you win one or not is seen as a huge recognition for every single employee who made the project a success, for every single action, every single moment of courage along the way. This ignites and accelerates a culture of never-ending learning and improvement and shines a light on all the work that is behind the published results."

Since its launch in 2002, the DuPont Safety and Sustainability Awards have attracted an ever increasing number of impressive entries. Winners have included leading global companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd., Arcelor Mittal, Deutsche Post, Danone, Anglo American and Firmenich. Both regional and global winners of the safety and sustainability awards will be announced and celebrated in October of 2020.

Further information and registration at https://www.consultdss.com/dssa-awards/.

About DuPont Sustainable Solutions

DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) is a leading provider of operations management consulting services that enable organizations to protect their employees and assets, realize operational efficiencies, innovate more rapidly and build workforce capability. By leveraging its DuPont heritage, deep industry and business process expertise, and diverse team of expert consultants, DSS helps clients turn operations management into a competitive advantage. Additional information is available at www.consultdss.com.

DuPont, the DuPont Oval Logo and certain trademarks and service marks that include "DuPont" are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and licensed to DSS for a limited period of time.

