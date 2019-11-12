State energy minister Nilesh Cabral says householders will be offered the chance to reduce energy bills without any upfront cost by leasing roofspace to installers as part of plans to add 15 MW of solar capacity in Goa by March. From pv magazine India. Goa, India's smallest state, may soon replace its traditional Mangalorean, clay roof tiles with solar tiles. State power minister Nilesh Cabral told reporters yesterday the authority is looking into using private roofs - clay and tin - to host solar tiles and panels, respectively, on a solar leasing basis. Householders would lease their roofspace ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...