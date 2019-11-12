Rovio Entertainment Corp.: ANGRY BIRDS 10TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN ENCOURAGES FANS TO BringTheAnger AS A POSITIVE FORCE FOR GOOD

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Press Release November 12, 2019

ANGRY BIRDS 10TH ANNIVERSARY CAMPAIGN ENCOURAGES FANS TO BringTheAnger AS A POSITIVE FORCE FOR GOOD

New social good campaign features the world's first anger-powered scooter, a special Angry Birds 2 in-game event, and a $100k donation to UNICEF's Education in Emergencies fund!









ESPOO, Finland - 12 November 2019 - Since the original Angry Birds debuted nearly 10 years ago, the beloved mobile game and its many hit follow-ups and spin-offs have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times collectively. Today millions of people around the world each day play an Angry Birds title. With the official 10th anniversary coming on 11 December 2019, Rovio Entertainment has kicked off the celebrations with a new campaign - titled "Bring the Anger" - that aims to show how anger can be converted into positive action!

Featuring multiple events that roll out from now through December, BringTheAnger, created in partnership with Droga5, part of Accenture Interactive, launches today with the reveal of the Angry Birds "Rage Riders", a custom line of voice-powered electric scooters that go faster the louder you vent. These exclusive scooters are engineered by Spin , the Ford-owned micro-mobility company. While the Rage Riders are not available to the general public, fans can see them in action via the reveal video or through the campaign's "Squawk Squad", consisting of popular YouTube creators like Tanner Fox, Team Edge, and Deestroying. The first adventures go live today, 12 Novembe 2019.

In addition, Rovio - through its Angry Birds 2 mobile game - has teamed up with one of its existing partners, UNICEF Finland , for a new in-game event encouraging players to pop as many pigs as they can throughout November to promote good around the world. The event will culminate in a $100k donation to UNICEF's Education in Emergencies fund, which supports education for children in conflict zones and other emergencies across the globe. Players do not need to donate any money in game to participate - they just need to play! Members of the Squawk Squad will also be driving their fans to support the event.

And that's just the beginning! Rovio is closely guarding the details of a new public event that will be unveiled in New York City's Times Square on 21 November 2019. The attraction will feature an innovative device specially designed to give locals and tourists a chance to convert their anger into something good… and rest assured, it can take a venting, but the outcome will be worthwhile!

Fans can follow BringTheAnger on Angry Birds Facebook , Instagram and Twitter pages for new updates throughout the Angry Birds 10th anniversary celebrations, or visit www.bringtheanger.com .

Media assets:

Angry Birds 2 on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/angry-birds-2/id880047117

Angry Birds 2 on the Google Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rovio.baba&hl=en_US



Angry Birds "Rage Riders" scooters reveal video: https://youtu.be/G87t2Je6MYg

Angry Birds 10th anniversary logo and imagery: https://sandboxstrat.com/Angry_Birds_10th_Anniversary.zip

About Rovio Entertainment

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009 and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today Rovio offers multiple mobile games and animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO.)

About Spin

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Spin is one of the leading micro-mobility companies and a unit of Ford Smart Mobility, LLC. Spin has been recognized for launching the first stationless mobility program in the United States and was instrumental in crafting the world's first mobility permit system. As a trusted and reliable partner, Spin currently operates electric scooters in many cities and universities nationwide and is the exclusive operator in dozens of markets. Spin is comprised of a diverse team of experienced professionals from government and private sectors, and the transportation advocacy world, all of whom are committed to fulfilling the company's mission--giving people the freedom to move and bringing people, communities, and their urban environment closer together.

