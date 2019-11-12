Sparta Capital Ltd.: Sparta Secures Agreement with Canadian IoT Developer - Sensor Suite Inc.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" or "Sparta") announces that its Illumineris division has entered into a distribution and development agreement with Canadian owned Sensor Suite Inc. Sparta will distribute Sensor Suite's complete line of cloud-based building management technology solutions, complementing the existing technologies offered through Illumineris. Concurrently, the two companies will be involved in the development of an integrated platform to adopt the Sensor Suite dashboard as the focal point of other Illumineris technologies.

Sensor Suite® Inc. is a cloud-based, real-time, sensor intelligence platform that utilizes a host of proprietary devices to connect managers to their buildings and the machines within. Today, the vast majority of commercial properties in Canada, be that office buildings, condos, rental housing and/or shopping malls, have no way of tracking where, when and how their energy is being consumed and therefore, there is no way to optimize the processes. But with Sensor Suite's wireless IoT technology, real-time monitoring and applying custom optimization algorithms is a reality. Furthermore, the Sensor Suite systems are not only applicable for new-builds, Sensor Suite has developed their technology platform in order to provide solutions for older buildings containing legacy equipment, thus immensely expanding the potential customer base.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the interconnection, by way of the Internet, of computing devices contained in an ever-increasing number of products, allowing those products to interact by way of sending and receiving data. Applying such technologies effectively not only reduces costs, it also increases optimization, reducing wasted energy and decreasing the resulting carbon footprint. As Sparta President, John O'Bireck puts it, "If we can sense it, we can control it, and anything we can control, we can optimize."

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) our homes, office buildings and factories generate can be staggering. In fact, EPA data indicates that together these sectors produce more than double that of the transportation sector. Sparta contends that by applying various forms of cloud-based technologies, significant amounts of energy can be saved and thus GHG emissions reduced. This can provide commercial clients with a lower carbon footprint, less energy waste, and best of all, lower energy bills.

Illumineris is in the business of finding waste energy streams and applying appropriate technologies to mitigate the sources of waste, with a goal of focusing on technologies that can provide a return on investment using the savings alone to cover the capital cost of the equipment. In other words, helping the planet while providing a positive impact for customers. "Illumineris has supplied many energy optimization systems to customers using its present product line and this "capital cost' or "shared savings' model, so we're thrilled that the agreement between Illumineris and Sensor Suite will help find and mitigate many additional sources of waste energy," explained Clark Hunter, Illumineris' Vice President - Sales Operations.

Sensor Suite is an energy management and cloud analytics platform that empowers building managers to make informed decisions about their buildings. They reduce operational risks and improve the performance and efficiency of machines. The proprietary Sensor Suite dashboard software and wireless turnkey products make multifamily and commercial buildings more cost-effective, energy efficient and more comfortable for residents. Their powerful dashboard is easily expandable to wireless support, enabling users to visualize and control hundreds of buildings and suites with a smartphone, tablet or PC.

Sparta Capital Ltd. is a company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly-traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAY" Additional information is available on our website at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

