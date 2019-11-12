Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2019) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company") announces that the Company's wholly-owned Australian subsidiary ("Asterion Australia") has submitted its Operational Works permit (the "Operational Works Permit") application to the Toowoomba Regional Council (the "Council") to seek approval of certain development activities at the Company's Toowoomba Medicinal Cannabis project (the "Project"), as part of the final approval process for development of the Project.

The Company recently received the required Development Approval permit (the "DA") from the Council for the Project (see the Company's news release dated November 6, 2019). The DA evidences the Council's acceptance of Asterion's proposed design and operational parameters for the intensive horticulture Project, a 75 ha (185 acre) site that includes 400,000 square metres (4.3 million square feet) of glasshouse modules for cannabis processing and cultivation and 108,000 square metres (1.2 million square feet) of auxiliary and processing buildings, along with a world-class medicinal cannabis tissue culture propagation facility, research and quality assurance laboratories and advanced security systems. The total combined square footage of the Company's facilities at the Project is planned to be 508,000 square metres (5.5 million square feet).

Once the Operational Works Permit is granted, Asterion expects to be in a position to commence site works (the "Site Works") on the Project. The initial stage of construction will provide local jobs for numerous consultants, contractors and suppliers. The Site Works is also anticipated to produce employment for over 500 people and include important opportunities for training and development.

Asterion's Chairman and CEO, Stephen Van Deventer, stated, "Once obtained, the Operational Works Permit will enable the Company to begin key site preparation work, which is expected to include access haul roads, 2,500,000 cubic metres of cut to fill earthworks and associated drainage protection activities in preparation for construction. After many months of planning and extensive government and community support, Asterion's facility will be ready for commencement. Under the local Council guidelines, we expect the Operational Works Permit to be granted in middle to late December 2019."

