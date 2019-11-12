Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6P5 ISIN: CA33745F1071 Ticker-Symbol: 1PY 
Tradegate
08.11.19
19:24 Uhr
0,152 Euro
-0,017
-10,06 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST VANADIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST VANADIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,138
0,173
17:20
0,140
0,163
17:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST VANADIUM
FIRST VANADIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST VANADIUM CORP0,152-10,06 %