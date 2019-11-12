Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that lists the top benefits of building customer profiles

Customers are the biggest asset for businesses today, and hence improving customer experience is crucial to driving positive business outcomes. Understanding your customers inside out is crucial to improve customer experience and drive performance. A customer profile template empowers businesses to do so, by offering detailed insights on their demographics, needs, and preferences. It also helps them to identify and target the right customers with suitable offerings at the appropriate time and situation.

Moving the Needle with Customer Profiles: Steps to Get Started

A refined customer profile can help you build impactful features, attract new customers that are likely to purchase your product/service, develop stronger customer relationships, and put yourself on a better trajectory for market dominance.

Step 1: Analyze the problem that you wish to solve

Step 2: Examine demographic, geographic, psychographic characteristics

Step 3: Build customer personas

Step 4: Improvise and Iterate on the personas

According to Quantzig's customer analytics experts, "To build customer profiles, it's best to start with the analysis of external factors such as demographics and geography before connecting them to your offerings."

Benefits of Customer Profiling

#1: Tailor messages based on customer preferences

#2: Improve customer response rates

#3: Improve market penetration

#4: Enhance customer acquisition

As data-driven decision making becomes the norm, businesses of all sizes will have to adopt strategies, processes, and tools that enable them to analyze customer needs and offer services that best meet their needs.

