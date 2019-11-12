Pheromones Market in Agriculture Worth $5.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pheromones Market in Agriculture by Crop Type (Field Crops, Fruits & Nuts, Vegetable Crops), Function (Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping, Detection & Monitoring), Mode of Application (Traps, Dispensers, Sprays), Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Pheromones Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 5.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as the impact of climate change on pest proliferation, strong demand for high-value crops, advancements in integrated pest management solutions, and supportive regulations for semiochemicals are driving the market growth for pheromones.

The mating disruption, by function, is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value, in 2019

As a function, the mating disruption segment is expected to hold a majority of the pheromones market share since it is an effective method due to its effectiveness in controlling insect pest populations. Mating disruption technique has led to the reduced application of insecticide sprays. Thus, it prevents the possibilities of resistance development among insects and reduces the residues on fruits.

Sex pheromones, by type, is estimated to hold the largest share in the pheromones industry, in terms of value, in 2019

The high usage of sex pheromones is attributed to its utilization in mating disruption and detection & monitoring techniques. Sex pheromones do not assist in capturing both the sexes of the insect species; however, they are effective in reducing the reproduction activity of both the sexes to less than 5%. These factors contribute to making sex pheromones the largest segment in the pheromones market.

The fruits & nuts, by crop type, is estimated to account for the largest market share, by value, in 2019

Fruits & nuts account for the largest share in the pheromones market due to the growing demand for high-value crops across the globe. This high demand has made farmers concentrate on higher production of fruits in developing markets. The use of pheromones in these crops would reduce the pesticide residue level due to which the crops would be able to meet the export requirements.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing awareness about insect pheromones among IPM practitioners, particularly early adopters in fruit, cotton, and orchard farming such as grapes and pome & stone fruits, is a key factor that is projected to drive the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of pheromones in fruits such as apples, pears, grapes, and peaches in the US and Mexico is due to the need for control codling moth, grape moth, and oriental fruit moth. Through the IPM programs of the US EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and the USDA, these practices have gained importance in vegetable and field crops, such as sweet corn and cotton, respectively.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the pheromones market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Suterra LLC (US), Russell IPM (US) , Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Isagro Group (Italy), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), ISCA Technologies (US), Trécé Inc. (US), Bedoukian Research, Inc (US), Pherobank B.V (Netherlands), Certis Europe BV (Netherlands), Bioline Agrisciences Ltd (UK), Bio Controle (Brazil), ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), Sumi Agro France (France), SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (Spain), Laboratorios Agrochem, S.L. (Spain), Novagrica (Greece), and International Pheromone Systems (UK).

