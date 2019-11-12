

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain.



The Carter Center said in a statement that the brain pressure was triggered by bleeding due to Carter's multiple falls recently.



The procedure at Emory University Hospital is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife Rosalynn is with him, the Carter Center added.



The 95-year-old Democrat is the longest living President in the United States. As the 39th president, Carter served the country from 1977 to 1981.



Carter, who is ranked as an average president, received more positive evaluations since leaving the White House.



In 1982, he established the Carter Center to promote and expand human rights. Two decades later, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in co-founding the Carter Center.



A man of great will power, the statesman from Georgia continued to be active in humanitarian and social work even after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.



Carter was said to be 'surprisingly at ease' with his diagnosis, and said he was 'prepared for anything that comes.' Carter survived melanoma and has since said he is cancer-free.



In May this year, Carter broke his hip at his Plains home.



On October 6, Carter obtained 14 stitches above his left eyebrow after injuring it during another fall at home.



Two weeks later, Carter had suffered a minor pelvic fracture he obtained after falling again at home.



