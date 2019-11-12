The U.S.-China trade war reignited the debate over which developing countries in Asia could take over the mantle of the world's workshop. With that access now under threat after more than a year of trade friction with the U.S., Bloomberg Economics considered six metrics, from labor to business regulations, across 10 Asian economies, to identify developing economies that could get a greater share of Asia's manufacturing pie. And even as Asia's developing nations compete to copy China's manufacturing ascent, new technologies are changing the nature of global production and supply, making it even harder to reproduce China's success.

