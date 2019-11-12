The global corporate e-learning market is expected to post a CAGR almost 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate over the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Organizations are investing significantly in employee training. This compels them to look for ways to boost their profit by cutting down on expenses that are involved in providing training to their employees. As a result, they are adopting e-learning as it helps them to minimize the costs associated with employee training. E-learning eliminates the costs associated with the travelling and hospitality of the instructor. Thus, the adoption of e-learning in employee training will boost the growth of the corporate e-learning market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the adoption of microlearning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Corporate e-Learning Market: Adoption of Microlearning

Many corporate e-learning vendors are shifting from the traditional method of long-duration training courses to microlearning because it is mobile-friendly and engages participants with short attention spans. For instance, vendors such as Allen Interactions and CommLab India are providing microlearning solutions. Thus, with the increasing adoption of microlearning, the market for corporate e-learning is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"The increasing use of wearable gadgets and mobile learning in developing countries are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Corporate e-Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global corporate e-learning market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and end-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others).

During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to account for the maximum market growth by 2022. This is due to robust growth of manufacturing and financial sectors in China.

