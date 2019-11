Hopes of a resolution to the 16-month long tariff war and a strong corporate earnings season have pushed Wall Street to record highs this month. Horton Inc rose 2.6% as the No.1 U.S. homebuilder topped expectations for profit and revenue in the fourth quarter and forecast 2020 home sales above analysts' estimates. Rockwell Automation Inc jumped 10% as the factory automation equipment maker beat fourth-quarter profit expectations, helped by higher organic sales.

