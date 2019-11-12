Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank to appoint new CFO 12-Nov-2019 / 15:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. November 12, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank is appointing a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective July 1, 2020. At a meeting on November 12, 2019, the Supervisory Board has addressed the issue of membership changes with regards to the Executive Board of PJSC Sberbank and approved the board resignation of Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Head of the Finance Unit, effective July 1, 2020. Alexander Morozov has been a Sberbank Group team member for over a decade and was among the pioneers that initiated Sberbank transformation. With Mr. Morozov at the helm, one of the best financial services the banking industry knows was created. It features a unified and centralized financial management function of the Group, a cutting-edge management accounts and business planning framework, an advanced asset and liability management platform, a tax function, and a system to work with investors and shareholders. Alexander Morozov made an invaluable contribution to the Group's stellar performance in terms of profitability and efficiency. For his substantial contribution, Mr. Morozov received certificates of acknowledgement from the President of the Russian Federation and the Government of Russia, was awarded with a Medal of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" II class, Sberbank's silver decoration, and was recognized as an Honored Lawyer of the Russian Federation. After taking a short break, Mr. Morozov will resume his work for Sberbank Group in a new role. The new Head of Finance Unit will be Alexandra Buriko, who has recently started her career with Sberbank as an Advisor to CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board. She is set to be appointed as Senior Vice President, Head of the Finance Unit effective January 1, 2020. Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Alexander Morozov will supervise the Finance Unit. As Head of the Finance Unit, Alexandra Buriko will be in charge of the Finance Department, Treasury, Accounting and Reporting Department, Tax Planning Department, Investor Relations Center, and Data Management and Analysis Directorate of the Finance Unit. Alexandra Buriko has considerable experience in finance, automation systems, and capital markets. From 2013 she held the position of Rusal CFO. Prior to the that she had worked for KPMG in Russia and Canada for 16 years, of which eight years she was a partner. She graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University's Faculty of Economics. Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board: "On behalf of the entire Sberbank team and myself let me express my deep gratitude to Alexander for his loyalty to the bank and its interests, for his true professionalism and his major contribution to the transformation of the Group as a whole and its financial system in particular over his long career. I hope that Alexander will prove himself in his new job inside the Group, so I wish him ample opportunities on the horizon and success in seizing them. I'm happy to welcome Alexandra Buriko to the Sberbank team and I wish her success in her new and important job." Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank: "Almost 12 years that I've spent with the bank as the Head of Finance is a very long period, and looking back I can say that these were very busy years of my life and I managed to achieve many things I could only dream of. I'd like to thank my co-workers and my team for their support over the years, I am proud of them and what we have managed to accomplish together. It's time to move on. It seems to me that next year is the right time for changes, both for me personally and for the bank. I am sure that the bank will continue the successful implementation of the strategy for the benefit of its customers and shareholders." Alexandra Buriko, Advisor to CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, "Changes inspire and make the world a better place. Sberbank is a leader in innovation, driving changes across the finance industry and transforming the very essence of banks. Sberbank Alexander Baziyan Press office Tel.: +7 495 957 5721 media@sberbank.ru

Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the bank's authorised capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has more than 97.8 million active customers in 21 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with almost 15,000 branches, and its international operations include the UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. The bank holds general banking licence No. 1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru. 