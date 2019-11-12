Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: October 2019 NAV 12-Nov-2019 / 15:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 November 2019 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 31 October 2019 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 31 October 2019, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 103.51p. Further to the dividend announcement released on 22nd October 2019, the unaudited ex-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 101.88p. Loans advanced GBP394.3m Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss GBP27.7m (including accrued income) Cash and cash equivalents GBP28.7m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(24.3m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP(5.4m) Net assets GBP421.0m Capital amounts drawn as at 31 October 2019 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 31 October 2019 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP201.5m GBP201.5m Amounts drawn EURm (1) EUR247.0m GBP213.4m GBP414.9m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP16.7m GBP16.7m Committed but undrawn Loans EURm EUR45.8m GBP39.6m GBP56.3m (1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position. (2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Vânia Santos T: +44 1481 735878 E: vania.santos@apexfs.com Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 28629 EQS News ID: 910609 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2019 10:03 ET (15:03 GMT)