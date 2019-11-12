Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings 12-Nov-2019 / 15:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Credit Ratings DATE: November 12, 2019 Following the update of the outlook on Turkey's Long Term FC IDR to "Stable" from "Negative" on 1 November 2019; Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Garanti's Long Term FC IDR to "Stable" on 12 November 2019. Bank's current ratings are as follows. Former Current Long Term FC IDR B+/ Negative B+/ Stable Outlook Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR BB-/ Negative BB-/ Negative Outlook Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating b+ b+ Support 4 4 National Long-term AA(tur) AA(tur) Rating National Long-term Stable Stable Rating Outlook Long Term Senior B+ B+ Unsecured Notes Short Term Senior B B Unsecured Notes Subordinated Notes B B In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 28631 EQS News ID: 910835 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=910835&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

