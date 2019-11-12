CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / Mr. Kyle Kozuska, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shane Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that on November 8, 2019 the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority, Securities Division of Saskatchewan issued an order revoking its previously issued cease trade order in respect of the securities of the Corporation.

The Corporation proposes to search for and acquire assets or a business. It is not specifically considering pursuing a company, asset or business in any specific business or industry sector, or in any particular geographical area, and anticipates reviewing companies, assets and businesses in a broad range of industry sectors and geographical areas.

For further information contact;

Shane Resources Ltd.

Attention: Lorilee Kozuska

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (604) 562-5516

E-mail: lkozuska@me.com

SOURCE: Shane Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566231/Shane-Resources-Ltd-Announces-Revocation-of-Cease-Trade-Order