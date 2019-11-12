SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on reducing the lead time to 12 Weeks for an electronic components company.

Project background

The company wanted to perform a benchmarking and pricing model analysis of multi-functional devices (MFD). The time agreed upon with the client to conduct this engagement was one month.

Objective 1: The company wanted to analyze equipment leases and service agreements to achieve savings and create transparency.

Objective 2: They also wanted to reduce component shortages by improving contracts with suppliers to address supply risks.

Interested in gaining detailed insights? Request a free demo and know how our solutions can help you perform benchmarking and pricing model analysis.

"Since companies in the electronic components industry are facing supply shortages and overages, optimizing supply chain has become imperative to address supply risks," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of one month, the client an electronic components company in the UK services - developed a global pricing agreement with component suppliers and ensured the supply of electronic components. The solution offered helped them to:

Reduce the lead time from 20 weeks to 12 weeks on basic parts.

Minimize unnecessary buffers in the supply chain by differentiating order lead times from replenishment lead times.

Are you looking for solutions to reduce lead time while addressing supply shortages? Request a free proposal to access our tailor-made solutions today!

Outcome: To address the specific business challenges, the experts at SpendEdge performed a comprehensive electronic components industry analysis. Based on the insights gained, they helped the client to create an accurate forecast based on the sales data and minimize lead time. The solution offered also helped the client to identify suppliers who could ensure the supply of components and meet delivery schedules. They were also able to move away from single-sourced parts and rapidly select alternative qualified suppliers, thereby significantly reducing the lead time.

To access the complete case study on how we helped an electronic components company minimize unnecessary buffers in the supply chain and reduce the lead time, get in touch with our experts here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

