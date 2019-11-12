Referring to the press release 2019-11-12 from Oncology venture A/S, the period for subscription and payment of units has been extended. Therefor the Unit rights (UR) in Oncology Venture A/S will have a new last trading date. New last trading date will be November 19, 2019. Instrument: Unit rights ----------------------------------------------- Short name: OV UR ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013381712 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 183918 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO /8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- MIC Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.