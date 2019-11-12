A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest market intelligence success story. The client, an organic fertilizer firm based out of the United States, witnessed a steep decline in its profits for two consecutive years. Additionally, as they depended heavily into imports from other developed countries, they realized the need to constantly monitor the import duties and price fluctuations in the market. Also, the client's inability to gather a comprehensive view of the market environment and develop data-driven strategies led to huge losses for the company. To address these challenges, they realized the need to leverage market intelligence solution and approached the experts at Infiniti Research.

By efficiently addressing all these challenges, the client was able to advance its production management and increase profits by 21%, within one year. Want to know how the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to overcome these challenges? Read the full story here

"By conducting qualitative and quantitative market research, Infiniti Research provided us with comprehensive data, information, and insights to address the rising challenges and helped us gain a leading edge in the market", says the client.

Although the global organic fertilizer market is projected to grow nearly six-fold over the next decade, low yield, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and new market entrants pose major challenges for companies in the organic fertilizer market. Our experts can help you to identify market challenges and take proactive approaches to tackle them. Request a free proposal.

Business impact of the market intelligence engagement for the organic fertilizer manufacturer

Reduced dependency on other nations for raw materials by starting a new organic fertilizer production center

Enhanced operational efficiency by leveraging cost-effective technologies

Advanced production management

Enhanced sales and profit margins

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

