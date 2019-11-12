Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latest success story that highlights how social media analytics helped a European telecom firm to streamline their social media campaignsThe case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients improve customer relationships through better data and insights.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005740/en/

As frontrunners among social media analytics solution providers, we exhibit proven capabilities in successfully handling the entire lifecycle of data implementation including deployment, development, maintenance, and support. Our social media analytics experts have not only worked on key technologies and social media analytics tools that are leading the business ecosystem but have also developed analytical frameworks and customized social media analytics solutions to address the dynamic challenges around customer relationship management.

Looking to analyze the success rate of your campaigns or the traffic generated through them? No matter what your objective is, our social media analytics experts can make your business-critical data easy to access, understand, and share. Request a FREE proposal to learn more about the business benefits of social media analytics.

Key Questions Answered

1. Can social media help build stronger customer relationships?

2. How can analytical frameworks help address the dynamic challenges around customer relationship management?

3. Why is social media analytics crucial from a business perspective?

Gain an unparalleled level of visibility into your social impact, brand sentiment, website performance, and more by leveraging our advanced web and social media analytics solutions. Talk to our analytics experts now!

The Business Challenge

The client-a leading telecom industry player based out of Europe-wanted to listen, monitor, and analyze the online conversations of its customers to make well-informed business decisions and avert potentially damaging issues from spiraling out of control.

According to Quantzig's social media analytics experts, "Social media has not only transformed the way people interact with each other but has equally impacted business processes."

Through our social media analytics solutions, we offer our clients the opportunity to listen, monitor, and look in-depth at online conversations, making social listening and monitoring easy and frictionless. Book a FREE solution demo to learn how social media analytics can benefit your organization.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

We adopted a three-pronged data-driven social media analytics approach that leveraged sentiment analysis, topic modeling, and text mining to help the client address their challenges. Apart from gaining detailed insights on the key topics being discussed across social media platforms, the solutions offered empowered the client to make crucial decisions regarding key investment areas and strategies to support the launch of the customer support initiative via personalized messaging services on social platforms.

Quantzig's social media analytics solutions enabled the client to:

Increase social engagement rates by 3X

Improve customer satisfaction rate by 35%

Reduce response time

Wonder how a detailed analysis of social data is related to the overall business performance and the overarching business goal? We've got you covered. Request more information today!

Gain access to the complete success story here: http://bit.ly/34TcDTq

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005740/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us