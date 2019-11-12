Heijmans NV: Heijmans and De Wever: 220 homes in Berkel-Enschot and Tilburg

Heijmans and geriatric care organization De Wever, which is an organisation that provides care to the elderly, have concluded a cooperation agreement for the phased development of approximately 220 owner-occupier and rental homes in Berkel-Enschot and Tilburg. Part of the homes (112 care apartments) is intended for senior citizens with divergent care needs. The project is valued at around € 65 million.

Heijmans and De Wever respond to the increasing demand for suitable homes for senior citizens in Berkel-Enschot and Tilburg by means of this cooperation. Part of the apartments is intended for senior citizens who require nursing home care. With this project Heijmans contributes to creating a healthy living environment for these target groups. The project focuses among other things on laying out indoor and outdoor spaces intended for shared use, as a result of which residents can meet each other.

A new apartment complex with 52 apartments for hospital (intramural) care is being realized in Berkel-Enschot, which will be located directly next to the new centre Koningsoord. 60 care apartments will be constructed near the Piushaven in Tilburg as well approximately 80 owner-occupier and rental apartments and 30 ground-floor homes.

Both parties will elaborate their plans further in the coming months. It is expected that construction of the care apartments in Berkel-Enschot will commence in the autumn of 2020, which will be followed by the new construction near the Piushaven in Tilburg.

