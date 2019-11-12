INVENTIVA: Inventiva to present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference





Daix (France), November 12, 2019 - Inventiva (Euronext: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced that Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, will present a corporate overview, followed by a breakout session, at the upcoming Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference, being held on November 20-21, 2019, in London, United Kingdom.



The event details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Time of presentation: 5:20 pm - 5:40 pm

The presentation document and the link to the webcast will also be available on Inventiva's website in the "Investors" - "Investor Presentations" section.



About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates - lanifibranor and odiparcil - in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and mucopolysaccharidosis ("MPS"), respectively, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. Inventiva is currently evaluating lanifibranor in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of this disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical-stage asset, for the treatment of patients with MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. The Company is currently investigating odiparcil in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with the MPS VI subtype.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. The Company has established two strategic partnerships with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF") respectively. AbbVie has started the clinical development phase of ABBV-157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. Both collaborations entitle Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the partnerships.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology a well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, around 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris





Contacts

Inventiva

Frédéric Cren

Chairman & CEO

info@inventivapharma.com

+33 3 80 44 75 00

Brunswick Group

Yannick Tetzlaff / Tristan Roquet Montegon / Aude Lepreux

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

+33 1 53 96 83 83

LifeSci Advisors

Monique Kosse

Investor relations

monique@lifesciadvisors.com

+1 212 915 3820

Attachment