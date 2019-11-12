RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Appoints Capital Markets Veteran to VP Role

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Mosher as the Company's Vice President of Capital Markets.

Mr. Mosher has over 35 years of experience serving on boards and management teams of publicly traded companies, advising companies on marketing, financing and corporate strategies.

Most recently, Mr. Mosher was a Director and VP of Capital Markets for Hempco Food and Fibers ("Hempco") where he was instrumental in negotiations resulting in the recently completed merger between Hempco and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

"We are pleased to have Mr. Mosher join our management team. His in-depth knowledge of the capital markets in Canada and the United States will make him an invaluable addition to our Company," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Mr. Mosher's appointment is timely. Recent changes within the real estate industry globally have positioned RESAAS for tremendous growth and strategic opportunities. RESAAS is at a positive inflection point."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based and blockchain technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

