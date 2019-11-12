Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting 12-Nov-2019 / 17:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - November 12, 2019. Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting. Resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board of Sberbank are the following: Contents of the resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board of Sberbank and voting results: 1) To take note of the Report on Sberbank's Performance for 9 Months of 2019 and Financial Performance for 10 Months of 2019. 2) Take note of Sberbank Group Risk Report for Q3 2019. 3) To take note of the information on the results of inspections carried out by the Internal Audit Service of Sberbank for the 9 months of 2019. To approve the Work plan of the Internal Audit Service of Sberbank for 2020. 4) To take into account the information on the compliance system development level, and implemented and planned compliance risk management measures. 5) To take into consideration the information on the work of the Internal Control Service of Sberbank in 2019. 6) Note the Report on Corporate Governance System at Sberbank in 2019. Approve the results of achieving the goals of 2019 and key areas of corporate governance development for 2020. Recognize the performance of the Corporate Secretary in 2019 as complying with the goals of Sberbank to improve the corporate governance system and practices. Carry out performance self-assessment of the Supervisory Board and its Committees for 2019 according to the recommendation given by the Supervisory Board HR and Remuneration Committee. Consider the self-assessment results at the Supervisory Board meeting in March 2020. 7) As of 1 July 2020, terminate the authority of Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, and remove him from the Executive Board of Sberbank. To notify the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on termination of the authority of Alexander Morozov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, and his removal from the Executive Board of Sberbank. Stake of Alexander Morozov in the charter capital of Sberbank: 0.0017% Percentage of ordinary shares of Sberbank held by Alexander Morozov: 0.001% For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 28640 EQS News ID: 910937 End of Announcement EQS News Service

