SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global 4PL Market Procurement Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005698/en/

Global 4PL Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

While the ability to focus on core operations and to reduce a significant portion of operational expenditure is steering buyers towards investing in the 4PL market, apprehensions over losing visibility on their inventory are keeping a majority of the buyers away from outsourcing to 4PL logistics companies. The slightest downtime in service delivery by 4PL logistics companies will cost buyers severe losses in terms of money and time. These factors will inhibit the spend growth in the 4PL market that has the potential to reach a value of more than USD 30 billion with spend momentum accelerating at a CAGR of over 13%

Among the strategies enlisted in this report, it is advised that buyers engage with 4PL logistics companies that can offer cost-control to the buyers by ensuring that their in-house and third-party partners offer consistency in meeting their delivery timelines. This will reduce buyers' costs such as back-up inventory costs for critical raw materials or finished goods.

Are you facing difficulties identifying key factors impacting the logistics and warehousing industry? Get complimentary access to our web-based procurement platform and gain real-time insights into the procurement best practices to battle uncertainties in this industry.

What are the 4PL logistics price trends that are driving the overall price structure in the global 4PL market?

A rise in the personnel cost of service providers across the globe is likely to drive service prices in the 4PL market during the forecast period. Inflation, rising standards of living (employees), and the decline in the availability of experienced labor will be the contributing factors to rising personnel costs.

The steep rise in oil and gas prices will increase 4PL logistics companies' expenditure on fuel and electricity generation costs. This will have an inflationary impact on the buyer's procurement spend in the 4PL market.

DISCOUNT ALERT: Contact us to get a 40% discount on this complete 4PL market intelligence report or read the free sample report to know the best practices to optimize your procurement spend.

What are the scopes of optimizing procurement spend amidst these upward rising 4PL logistics price trends?

The scopes to optimize spend are ample and it will require strategic insights into the supply market. Strategic selection of 4PL logistics companies will not only fulfill the buyer's delivery requirements but will also play a critical role in guiding the buyers to optimize their procurement spend. Companies who are known to adopt cost-optimizing measures pass on their profits to the buyers in the form of reduced product prices.

Negotiate on the power of control

It is crucial for buyers to negotiate with 4PL logistics companies for administrative control over all technological systems that contain critical data. This will ensure 100% transparency and visibility over logistics operations. Buyers should demand visibility across the entire supply chain using real-time metrics such as mobile and telematics systems.

Evaluate technological capabilities of 4PL logistics companies

4PL logistics companies are expected to leverage logistics platforms such as TMS, WMS, and mobile applications. Such technologies are known to provide buyers better control and visibility over their supply chain, and high collaboration across stakeholders that are involved in its supply chain, thus improving the supply chain efficiency. In the 4PL market, buyers should also assess the integration capabilities of software platforms offered by 4PL logistics companies to ensure that there are no additional costs incurred for software implementation.

Failure to track the trends in real-time is resulting in severe losses in terms of business opportunities in the 4PL market. Request a free demo to access our web-based procurement platform to get regular and real-time insights into this market for free.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

4PL market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the 4PL market

Regional spend opportunity for 4PL logistics companies

4PL logistics companies cost structure

4PL logistics companies selection criteria

4PL logistics companies under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the 4PL market

You may also like:

Global Rail Freight Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005698/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us