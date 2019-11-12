Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRAL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.1011 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1029654 CODE: CRAL LN ISIN: LU1435770406 ISIN: LU1435770406 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRAL LN Sequence No.: 28713 EQS News ID: 911093 End of Announcement EQS News Service

