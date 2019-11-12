Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9187 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1650329 CODE: MESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MESG LN Sequence No.: 28730 EQS News ID: 911127 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 12, 2019 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)