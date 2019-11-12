Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2019 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.2903 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2609008 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 28755 EQS News ID: 911177 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 12, 2019 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)