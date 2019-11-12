Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2019 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.9642 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 897877 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 28753 EQS News ID: 911173 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2019 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)