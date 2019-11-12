Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2019 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 214.2018 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104576 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 28750 EQS News ID: 911167 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2019 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)