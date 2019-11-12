Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2019 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.898 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1607729 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 28676 EQS News ID: 911017 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2019 12:14 ET (17:14 GMT)