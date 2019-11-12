Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Nov-2019 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 146.5282 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 390949 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 28667 EQS News ID: 910999 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 12, 2019 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)