Cigarettes in Italy, 2019 is an analytical report that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Italian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The Italian cigarette market is one of the largest in Western Europe, although sales have recently seen a decline. Volumes stood at 72 billion pieces in 2016 and were forecast at 69.7 billion pieces in 2017. This is 3.2% down on 2016 and 23.3% below its level in 1990. Until recently, Italy was one of the most buoyant cigarette markets in Western Europe.

Consumption had been fairly stable during much of the 1990s and experienced a significant upturn from 1998 onwards. Duty-paid consumption was in the bracket of 101 billion pieces annually from 2000 to 2003, but after a relatively stable period it began to decline as a result of rising prices and new anti-smoking measures, which reduced consumption to a low of 92.8 billion pieces in 2005.

Although 2006 saw a small recovery in volumes, the impact of tax and price increases caused consumption to drop by 1.1% back to 92.8 billion pieces in 2007, with a 0.9% decline recorded in 2008. Further price increases and a deteriorating economic climate led to decreases in duty paid volumes, with a sharp fall in 2012 (7.9%) and 2013 (6%).

Key Highlights

RYO and MYO are growing markets, with RYO volumes reaching the equivalent of 5.1 billion pieces in 2017 and the equivalent of 5.3 billion pieces in 2018.

According to KPMG, Regina accounted for approximately 15% of illegal volumes in 2017, followed by Marlboro (8%), Marble, and Rothmans (both 5%).

Italy had 13,850 vending machines for cigarettes in 2013.

No minimum duty is understood to be being applied to cigarettes as of March 2019.

Companies Mentioned

BAT Italia S.p.A.

Imperial Tobacco

Philip Morris International

MIT

Key Topics Covered

1. Overview

2. Market Size

3. Market Structure

4. Manufacturers Brands

5. Taxation Retail Prices

5.1. Taxation

5.2. Retail Prices

6. The Smoking Population

7. Production Trade

7.1. Production

7.2. Imports

7.3. Exports

8. Operating Constraints

8.1. Advertising Restrictions

8.2. Health Warnings/Labelling Requirements

8.3. Other Restrictions

9. Company Profiles

9.1. BAT Italia S.p.A.

10. Prospects Forecasts

